Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.63. 289,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,943,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Under Armour by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 487,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

