Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.23

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 370245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNICY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

