Unido EP (UDO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $136,556.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00153793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00591693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00036417 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,807.36 or 1.98090448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,486,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

