UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lessened by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,039,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 6.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $521,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $13.20 on Monday, reaching $486.42. 3,860,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,216. The stock has a market cap of $456.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $511.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.