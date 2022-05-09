UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits Market Cap of $5.04 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $5.28 or 0.00016383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and $7.38 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

