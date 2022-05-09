Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.89.

Shares of UPLD opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $44.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $50,430,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 9,888.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 729,160 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $7,643,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Upland Software by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 261,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

