Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
UPLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.89.
Shares of UPLD opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $44.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $50,430,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 9,888.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 729,160 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $7,643,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Upland Software by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 261,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software (Get Rating)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upland Software (UPLD)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.