V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,892 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $47.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

