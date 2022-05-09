Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) will report earnings of $9.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.55. Vail Resorts reported earnings per share of $6.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $10.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTN traded down $8.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,491. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.66. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

