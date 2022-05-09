Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $196,728,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Valero Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Valero Energy by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after acquiring an additional 734,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 437.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 681,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after acquiring an additional 554,730 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $127.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

