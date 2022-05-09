Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

ESGV traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $70.39. 61,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,474. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83.

