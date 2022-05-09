Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $139.19

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $139.19 and last traded at $139.25, with a volume of 1694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

