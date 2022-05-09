Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.5% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,377,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,092. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

