Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 88,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 114,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 226,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,580 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.53. 30,820,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,101,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

