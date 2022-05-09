Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock traded down $15.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $347.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,420. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $350.99 and a one year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

