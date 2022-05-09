Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

BIV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,067. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.48 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

