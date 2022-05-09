Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $69.12

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.12 and last traded at $69.17, with a volume of 5618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
