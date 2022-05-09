Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Cut by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $411,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $4.40 on Monday, hitting $95.50. 8,491,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337,792. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $94.64 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.