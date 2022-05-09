Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,572. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.92 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

