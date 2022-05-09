Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $370.29

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $370.29 and last traded at $372.64, with a volume of 2024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $378.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

