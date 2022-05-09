Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.6% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $7.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,539,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,016. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $197.86 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.70 and a 200-day moving average of $228.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

