Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.28. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

