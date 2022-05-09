Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.53

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 14162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

