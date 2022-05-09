Venus (XVS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $41.39 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Venus has a market cap of $63.43 million and approximately $41.39 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.21 or 0.00016825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,064.37 or 1.00286992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00041483 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

