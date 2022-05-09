Vesper (VSP) Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Vesper (VSP) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and $86,199.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00003434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00021325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00180298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00570742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00035670 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,606.93 or 1.91921112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,817,094 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

