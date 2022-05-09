Vicus Capital Buys New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Vertical Research boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.46. 112,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $175.22 and a one year high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.39 and a 200 day moving average of $206.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

