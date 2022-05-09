Vicus Capital Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter.

ITOT stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $91.34. 3,685,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.32. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $90.08 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

