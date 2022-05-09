Vicus Capital Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 810,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,934,319. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

