Vicus Capital Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $107.32. 529,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,593. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.97.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.