Vicus Capital Invests $528,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Argus boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Chubb stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.75. 56,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,944. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day moving average is $199.94. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,599 shares of company stock valued at $12,084,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.