Vicus Capital Makes New $850,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.45. 164,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.41 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

