Vicus Capital Purchases Shares of 4,250 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.10. The company had a trading volume of 162,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.