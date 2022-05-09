Vicus Capital Raises Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

XSD stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.07. The stock had a trading volume of 184,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,032. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.04. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $157.26 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.