Vicus Capital Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,390,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,063. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.