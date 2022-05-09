Vicus Capital Sells 31,504 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,504 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7,540.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,115,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,705 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,170,000 after acquiring an additional 258,068 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,466,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,077,964,000.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $89.35. 6,780,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,998,364. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $113.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $102.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

