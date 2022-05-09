Vicus Capital Sells 833 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 55,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,120. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.12 and a 1 year high of $110.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.