Vicus Capital Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 72,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Medtronic by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,496,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,068. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

