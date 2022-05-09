VIG Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Million (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. One VIG coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $12,692.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIG has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000137 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,038,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.