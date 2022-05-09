Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 635.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

