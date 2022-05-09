Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,638 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,769,000 after buying an additional 2,710,178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,799,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $10,437,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 419,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 351,294 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500 in the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -0.21. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

