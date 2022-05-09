Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $168.09

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $168.09 and last traded at $168.09, with a volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

