VITE Price Tops $0.0314 (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. VITE has a market cap of $15.91 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00044986 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 506,059,450 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.