Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.00) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($72.63) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.28 ($63.45).

VNA opened at €35.89 ($37.78) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.24. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €33.95 ($35.74) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.12.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

