Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.91

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 1027040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VYGVF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from C$28.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.
Voyager Digital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Digital (VYGVF)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.