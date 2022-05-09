Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.91

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 1027040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VYGVF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from C$28.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Digital Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Digital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.