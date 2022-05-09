Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Issues Earnings Results

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Vroom stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. 16,102,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,427,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.94. Vroom has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Vroom news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $57,003.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,907 shares of company stock valued at $124,619 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vroom by 85.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vroom by 31.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 87,321 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vroom by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vroom by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 151,667 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

