W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.18-$5.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WPC traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 869,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

