W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,152.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $477.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $500.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

