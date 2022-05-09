Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target Increased to €157.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €145.00 ($152.63) to €157.00 ($165.26) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($176.84) to €184.00 ($193.68) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($172.63) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €177.00 ($186.32) to €197.00 ($207.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $169.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.67. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.