Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 1377353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.30 million and a PE ratio of -29.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.
About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)
Recommended Stories
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.