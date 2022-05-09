Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 1377353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.30 million and a PE ratio of -29.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

