Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Walmart by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 582,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $83,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.56. 11,419,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,593. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $411.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

