Warburg Research Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €80.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday.

ETR COP opened at €52.00 ($54.74) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €44.40 ($46.74) and a fifty-two week high of €82.80 ($87.16).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

